Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani post royal PICS from Sangeet; Write 'Something really special about that night'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love with each other on the sets of their first film, Shershaah. Since then, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps. On February 7, 2023, Bollywood's IT couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their close wedding was attended by their family members and friends from the industry. They made their relationship official by dropping their dreamy wedding pictures on social media. Their star-studded reception took place in Mumbai on February 12. Today, a new set of pictures from their Sangeet night surfaced and the couple looks so much in love. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look gorgeous in their Sangeet pictures

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sidharth and Kiara shared dreamy pictures from their glamorous Sangeet night. In pictures, the couple looked so much in love with each other as they simply couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Along with the pictures, they wrote ‘something about that night.. something really special.’ Talking about their gorgeous outfits, Kiara looked stunning in a heavily embellished golden lehenga whereas Sidharth on the other hand looked royal in a black and golden sherwani. Here are the pictures

Sidharth and Kiara return from their honeymoon Post the wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple hosted a reception in Delhi, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. Now, the newly-married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as they returned from their honeymoon.

