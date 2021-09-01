Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani rejoice as Shershaah’s song ‘Ranjha’ debuts on US Billboard charts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are basking on the success of their recently released movie Shershaah. The movie stood true to the expectations of the fans and hence is receiving a lot of love. Be it the acting or the songs everything has touched the heart of the fans. Well, team Shershaah has another reason to rejoice as one of the songs of the movie has achieved another success. The song sung by Jasleen Royal and B Praak titled ‘Ranjha’ has made a debut on the US Billboard charts.

took to his Twitter handle to announce this great news. Sharing a screenshot of the Billboard charts, Karan Johar wrote, “The music of #Shershaah is winning hearts globally!!”. The screenshot that Karan Johar shared was of the top debuts on this week’s Global Excl. U.S chart. The list had Ed Sheeran’s Visiting Hours on number 35. Shawn Mendes’ Summer of love on number 35, Stray Kids’ Thunderous on number 52, Justin Bieber’s Don’t Go on number 64 and then came Shershaa’s Ranjha on number 73. Now, this is such a piece of great news for the entire team of the movie including the actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Take a look:

Both Sid and Kiara took to their Instagram handle to share this news with their fans and followers.

Talking about and Kiara Advani these two are rumoured to be dating each other. While the rumoured lovebirds have not yet officially confirmed their romance, their fans and followers like to believe that it's just a matter of days before they make it official.

