Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry Makes Shershaah A Must Watch Movie

Bollywood has given us many superhit jodis who have entertained movie buffs with their sensational performances and one of them is the lovely pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Their sizzling chemistry in Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah is simply magical and gives a romantic turn to the epic war drama that is based on the life story of Captain Vikram Batra.

Shershaah got released on 12th August 2021 on an online streaming platform and it was showered with love, affection, applauds and appreciation of viewers as it let them witness the extraordinary story of a real hero Captain Vikram Batra who laid his life fighting for the country during the Kargil war.

Sidharth Malhotra was an apt choice for Vikram Batra as his personality and voice suited perfectly for the role and he comfortably slipped into the character. In fact, he played it so well that many of his fans and colleagues felt that it is his career-best performance. On the other hand, Kiara Advani who is one of the hottest actresses of the industry at present left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character and played a simple yet modern Indian girl who is capable enough to fight for her love and take decisions regarding her life.

Though their romance was not the central point of the movie yet the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara on the screen further sparked rumours of their relationship. They seemed so lost into each other during the romantic songs and scenes that young couples felt deeply connected with them. The soulful lyrics and heart touching music further made audiences engrossed in emotional moments.

If you’ve missed watching the flick so far, the World Television Premier of Shershaah is going to take place on 19th December 2021 on Colors Cineplex at 7:30PM evening.