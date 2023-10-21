Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: 5 real-life jodis we want to see on screen again

Watching Bollywood celebrity couples generate the same spark on screen that they do in real life has always been a treat for cinema lovers. Notably, various movies have also given birth to innumerable real-life Bollywood jodis as romance bloomed on the sets. While we have seen couples such as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sharing the screen space together in the past, here’s taking a look at some lovely celeb jodis that we would like to see sharing the screen space once again!

5 off-screen jodis we want to see off-screen again!

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

The two actors were seen on the big screen together in 2009’s Kurbaan. They also featured together in Omkara and Tashan. Reportedly, their romance bloomed on the sets of Tashan and we can’t wait to see the duo flaunt their acting skills together in a film once again!

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

It seems to be super captivating and destined how collaborating in a film can make actors find their soulmates in real life! The two actors starred in Shershaah back in 2021, wherein they were seen playing each other’s love interest. Rumors were abuzz during the shoot of the film that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were dating each other and the rest is history! While their chemistry oozed romance in the film, we can’t wait to see the duo once again on the big screen.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Being our personal favorite, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia starred in 2012’s rom-com Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Just like their real life flaring chemistry, their on-screen romance was also on point and now, we can’t wait to see the duo recreating the magic once again.

Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu

The two actors got hitched to each other back in 2016 and also welcomed their bundle of joy Devi Basu Singh Grover into their lives later. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were seen sharing the screen space in the horror film Alone. The lovebirds surely seem to complete each other like missing pieces of a puzzle and now, we cannot wait to see the two again in a film and reignite the spark. Maybe a sequel of Alone would do the job?

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

The two actors have featured in films including Raavan, Guru, Dhoom 2, and Umraao Jaan together. The real-life husband-wife duo appeared in several movies together during the 2000s. Watching them reunite on the big screen would be nothing but sheer nostalgia for us and we can’t wait for their on-screen reunion.

So which of these famed jodis is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her films with Saif Ali Khan not working commercially: 'It is upsetting'