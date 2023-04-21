Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif-Kareena arrive at Yash Chopra’s house a day after Pamela Chopra’s demise

Pamela Chopra’s sudden demise has left everyone heartbroken. The Chopra family has suffered a huge loss and yesterday a lot of Bollywood celebrities arrived at Yash Chopra’s house to pay their last respects to Pamela. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan, a lot of Btown celebs arrived at Yash Chopra’s house. Today too there are several actors who came to pay their last respects including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Sidharth-Kiara, Saif-Kareena arrived at Yash Chopra’s house

A day after Pamela Chopra’s demise Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at Yash Chopra’s house. The couple arrived together in white attires. After them, arrived yet another couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jaya Bachchan also arrived with her daughter Shweta Bachchan to pay their last respects. Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. She breathed her last today at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues.

Check it out:

Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Amaal Mallik, Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media handles to pay their last respects. Pamela Chopra was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She had appeared on the big screen for the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from Dil To Pagal Hai. She made an appearance with her husband Yash Chopra.

