Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani share a romantic moment; Look royal in NEW PICS from Mumbai reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, in the presence of their families and close friends. It has been over 10 days now, and we are still gushing over their mesmerizing wedding pictures. Kiara and Sidharth also shared pictures from their mehendi sundowner , giving fans a glimpse of their beautiful ivory and mustard yellow ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra . Post the wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. While Kiara and Sidharth posed for the paparazzi during their Mumbai reception, fans were eagerly waiting for the Shershaah stars to post pictures from the reception. While that hasn’t happened yet, we came across a new set of pictures of the beautiful couple shared by Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra, who designed the beautiful outfits of the bride and groom, posted some unseen pictures of Kiara and Sidharth from the wedding reception in Mumbai. The first one is a romantic picture that shows Sidharth planting a kiss on his wife Kiara’s forehead, while his arms are wrapped around her. The picture has left us swooning! Meanwhile, the two other pictures shared by Manish Malhotra show Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posing together, and we get a good glimpse of their reception outfits. Kiara dazzles in a full-sleeved gown which features ivory silk bodice, with a black velvet fishtail silhouette skirt. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in a shimmery. black blazer over a black t-shirt and matching pants.

Sharing the pictures, Manish Malhotra wrote, “The STUNNERS @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra in timeless class black and white .. while he shimmers in self black sparkle she shimmers with exquisite diamonds and emeralds .. styling them and designing their wardrobe for this very beautiful couple both I love very much for the wonderful human beings that they are has been one of the most memorable journeys for all of us.”