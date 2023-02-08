Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani tie the knot: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wish their co-stars with lovely notes

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra , the much-loved Bollywood couple finally tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony, on February 7, Tuesday. The wedding, which was a private affair, was held at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of the couple's family members and close friends. Bride Kiara looked gorgeous in a custom-made blush pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, while groom Sidharth looked handsome as always in the golden sherwani set created by the same designer.

The popular Bollywood celebs are now showering Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with congratulatory messages and much love, on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who share a close personal bond with both Sidharth and Kiara, took to their official Instagram handles and penned lovely notes for the newlyweds as they wished them on their new journey. "Congratulations... All the love to you both," wrote Katrina, who shared the wedding picture of her Baar Baar Dekhi co-star and his bride on her Insta story. Vicky, on the other hand, wished his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara by sharing their wedding picture along with a sweet note, that reads: "Congratulations Sid and Kiar!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss."

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories, below: