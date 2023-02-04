Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to go Priyanka-Nick, DeepVeer way; Couple will host media at Mumbai reception

It’s finally happening! Reports about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding have been around for a while now, and the Shershaah couple are finally all set to tie the knot. Kiara and Sidharth will get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagadh Palace. This morning, Kiara Advani was spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport and she looked beautiful in an all-white outfit with a fuchsia pink shawl wrapped around her. Paparazzi pics and videos also show Sidharth Malhotra leave for Jaisalmer. Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will reportedly be attended by close friends and family members. Now, as per the latest update, Sid and Kiara will host the media at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to host media at Mumbai reception

According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey. A source informed the tabloid, “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey.”

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Jaisalmer wedding Sidharth and Kiara will get married on February 6. Ahead of the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi and haldi. The functions will commence from today, that is, 4th February. Reports suggest that the couple has also invited a few celebrity friends to the wedding, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Ashvini Yardi.

