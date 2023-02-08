Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to host their Mumbai reception at St Regis Hotel for THIS reason

The day and the moment everyone was waiting for has come. For a couple of weeks the excitement around Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ’s wedding had taken over everyone and today, February 7, these two lovebirds have finally united for life. Their wedding pictures have taken over the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over their lovely and dreamy wedding pictures. Indeed Sidharth and Kiara make for a beautiful couple. Well, now we have got our hands on some information regarding their Mumbai reception. Scroll down to get the details.

According to reports in Etimes, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be directly heading to Delhi from Jaisalmer. The actress will be going to the actor’s Delhi residence and there will be a reception in the capital city. After this, the newlyweds will come back to Mumbai on February 10 and once they are back, a star-studded and lavish reception will be hosted for their film industry friends on February 12 at Mumbai’s popular St Regis Hotel. A source close to the couple has revealed tah reason why Sid and Kiara opted for St Regis Hotel. The source said that because this hotel offers good security and any important event held there can be managed well with little to no concerns over privacy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her big day. Indeed she made for one stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince. They looked like one gorgeous couple, and as expected, the bride and groom's pictures are equally mesmerizing too. Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid looked handsome in an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it. In the first picture, we can see both Sid and Kiara sitting opposite each other with folded hands and big smiles on their faces. In the next picture, we can see them smiling brightly while they seem to be seated on the mandap and the third one is the cutest where Sidharth plants a kiss on his wife's cheeks. Sharing these pictures, Kiara wrote, " Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."