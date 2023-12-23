Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra; 7 celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023

2023 started on a rather happy note when we saw Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Sethi getting married to cricketer KL Rahul. Since then, several Bollywood celebs got married. As we prepare to bid adieu to the wonderful year, we take a look at the celebs who got married this year.

Indian celebrities who tied the knot in 2023

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

The season kicked off with actress Athiya Shetty getting married to the love of her life, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple took the saat vachan on January 23 in the presence of their close friends and family.

Sharing the good news, the couple took to Instagram and penned, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

2. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Next up was the 'IT' couple of B-town Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Even though they didn't make their relationship official before their wedding, their chemistry in the film Shershaah got people manifesting their wedding. Finally, they got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on February 6. Apart from the bride's ivory and pink lehenga, the lovey-dovey moments that the couple shared when she walked down the aisle became the talk of the town.

Informing the world about their union, the couple penned, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

3. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra

Popular celebrity designer and daughter of actress Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, Masaba Gupta, got married to her Masaba Masaba co-star, actor Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023.

She shared the first glimpses of the newly married couple and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

4. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

The news of the wedding of actress Swara Bhasker with political activist Fahad Ahmad came as a sweet surprise for many. The lovebirds decided to go the unconventional route and first had a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act on February 16, 2023. This was followed by their traditional wedding, complete with haldi, mehendi, sangeet, qawwali night, walima, and finally, their wedding reception. On September 23, 2023, she gave birth to their daughter, Raabiyaa.

5. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

No one saw this coming. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra marrying politician Raghav Chadha was the most unexpected thing that happened this year. People were in shock because the actress, in an earlier interview, said that she would never marry a politician. However, the couple got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. After months of preparations, they flew to Udaipur, Rajasthan, with their close family members and friends for a traditional wedding on September 24.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

6. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

The moment glimpses of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding started surfacing online, everyone’s expression was ‘just wow’. They decided not to go the destination wedding route and embraced the Manipuri traditions of the bride. The groom flew to Imphal and brought his bride to Mumbai after wedding her as per Meitei customs on November 29.

“From today, we are One,” they penned sharing official pictures of their beautiful wedding ceremony.

7. Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Nearly a week ago, Indian dancer and actress Mukti Mohan announced her wedding to Animal actor Kunal Thakur on December 10. Sharing pictures from their dreamy wedding, the couple penned, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family, and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”

Pinkvilla wishes all the couples a lifetime of happiness!

