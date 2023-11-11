Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor pose for PICS at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash

As Diwali has started knocking on the door, the entire Bollywood fraternity seems to be relishing the festive spirits. Recently, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash and saw Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, along with several others in attendance. Designer Manish Malhotra, who was also present at the event, has shared some inside pictures from the Diwali bash. Have a look inside.

Manish Malhotra poses with Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Sidharth Kiara at producer Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash held on November 10

As the Diwali bash was hosted by Singh yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and many more were seen being present at the event. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also marked his attendance at the gala event and recently, he took to his Instagram stories to share insights of the fun-filled evening.

He can be seen striking a pose with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pedenkar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sanjay Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in the photos shared on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the pictures right here!

About Manish Malhotra’s festive party

A few days ago, the fashion designer had himself hosted a star-studded gala party in Mumbai with the entire glam world coming together. The Diwali party was hosted on November 5 and observed the presence of top A-lister celebrities of the B-Town.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, the host Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant were among the ones on host Malhotra’s guest list.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, too were seen attending his party.

More about Manish Malhotra

The fashion designer is known for his artistic craft in the field of costume designing in films and has also helped several B-Town actresses curate their wedding lehenga on their D-Day. Earlier this year, the fashion designer announced his production house and several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol congratulated him.

Notably, he was seen attending actress Parineeti Chopra’s wedding earlier this year and also designed her a heavenly golden-colored lehenga which she flaunted on her wedding day.

