Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they leave for her birthday vacay; couple shares selfie

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Since their marriage earlier this year, the couple has been seen together at various public events, and their endearing chemistry and fun banter always leaves the fans delighted. Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the airport this morning as they seemingly headed for a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make a chic airport appearance

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen making their way into the Mumbai airport in the early hours of the morning on July 28. They jetted off for a vacation, apparently to celebrate Kiara’s birthday which falls on July 31st. The couple was dressed in comfortable but stylish clothes. Sidharth looked handsome in a white shirt with a gray under tee and blue baggy pants, with red-white sneakers. He carried a brown backpack with him. Kiara was seen holding a big pink bag in a beige-colored shirt with white tank top and matching pants. She looked gorgeous in minimal makeup and open hair.

They walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and were engaged in what looked like a fun conversation. They also waved at the cameras and posed with huge smiles.

The fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comments under their airport video. One fan said, “these two are made for each other.” Another person said, “Ohhh gawddd...they aree just cuttesttt beans!!", while one wrote, “Yaayyyy...Birthday weekend it is!!!!” A fan stated, “Howw beautiful these two are.”

Kiara Advani shares cute selfie with Sidharth Malhotra

Later, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable selfie with husband Sidharth from inside the airport. Kiara wrote, “Time to (airplane emoji).” Kiara can be seen leaning on Sidharth’s shoulder as he clicks the selfie.

Last week, the couple was spotted in Sidharth’s hometown Delhi where they went on a movie date.

Sidharth and Kiara’s work front

Kiara, who has received rave reviews for her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She is reportedly also set to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the spy universe with War 2.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is starring in action film Yodha which will release in December. He is also gearing up for his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

