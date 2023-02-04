Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 9 pictures and videos that speak volumes about their lovable chemistry

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani might have remained silent about their romance and the upcoming grand wedding, but everyone believed that something was brewing between the two ever since they featured together in their first film Shershaah. Reportedly, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting the film. Since then, they have been inseparable. Despite keeping their romance low-key and under wraps, their eagle-eyed fans have always managed to get hints from their social media posts. From their social media PDA to secret holidays, their movements have always remained under the scanner. After dating each other for a while, Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Ahead of their big day, we decided to take a look at nine pictures and videos of the beautiful couple that flaunt their chemistry. Read on!

1. Kiara Advani's special birthday wish for Sidharth Malhotra On January 16, the groom-to-be Sidharth celebrated his birthday. Social media was flooded with warm wishes from his fans and friends. Everyone was eagerly waiting to see Kiara's special wish for him. Interestingly, Kiara dropped an unseen picture from one of their New Year's vacay to wish Sidharth on his special day. The picture was clicked by Ananya Panday who was also in Ranthambore with her then-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara were seen lovingly looking at each other while enjoying the jungle safari. In no time, it went viral on the Internet and their fans had a major meltdown. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's New Year trip to Dubai Sidharth and Kiara chose to go to Dubai to welcome 2023. The pictures of the couple were shared by the ace designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar. In the pictures, the couple was seen posing with Manish and KJo while donning their chic outfits. Rani Mukerji too joined them for the celebrations. The soon-to-be wedded couple looked all things stunning.

3. When Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took over the dance floor On Karan Johar's 50th birthday, Sid and Kiara were seen gracing the party in their shimmery outfits. A lot of inside videos and pictures went viral on the Internet. But one video of Sid and Kiara enjoying a close dance grabbed everyone's attention. Kiara wore a white dress while Sidharth opted for a black suit. Amitabh Bachchan's song Jumma Chumma was being played but the duo was seen enjoying a romantic dance. It was truly a mush-fest!

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate one year of Shershaah Sidharth and Kiara went live to celebrate the first anniversary of their superhit film, Shershaah. Soon after that, the duo posted an adorable reel on Instagram. They used their most-played song Raataan Lambiyan from the film in the backdrop. In the slow-mo video, they couldn't take their eyes off each other. Their mushy chemistry truly stole everyone's heart.

5. When Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards together Back in June 2022, Sid and Kiara made a splashing entry at Pinkvilla Style Icons. The couple also chose to sit next to each other. In a viral video, they were seen talking to each other while Arjun Kapoor was giving his winning speech. They couldn't stop looking at each other. The video received immense love on social media.

6. Kiara Advani's starry appearance at Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu screening Amid wedding reports, Kiara was seen attending the screening of Mission Majnu, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, which was released on January 20. A video was shared on social media in which Kiara and Sidharth were seen standing next to each other. A lot of times, Sidharth was seen holding Kiara while they interacted. Soon, the paparazzi asked her to pose with Sid and the actress couldn't stop blushing. The video also showed that they left the venue together in the same car.

7. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah diaries During the promotions of Shershaah, Kiara and Sid were seen painting the town red with their romantic videos. They won everyone's hearts with their unmissable camaraderie. Their shippers went crazy by witnessing their mushy chemistry. Their videos broke the Internet back in 2021.

