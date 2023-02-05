Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: A closer look at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace- WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are one of the most loved couples in town, are all set to tie the knot on February 6. They jetted off to Jaisalmer on February 4 ahead of the wedding. Today, the couple will enjoy their pre-wedding festivities with their close friends and family members. Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Karan Johar were seen leaving for Jaisalmer to grace the wedding. Ahead of the ceremonies, we got a closer view of the couple's wedding venue in Jaisalmer. They are stationed at Suryagarh Palace with their close ones.

Pinkvilla exclusively got a sneak peek into the royal palace. In the video, the security barricades are seen at the entrance. The swanky palace is situated amid lush greenery. It might be all lit up at night for Sidharth and Kiara 's pre-wedding festivities. Have a look:

Today, their sangeet ceremony will take place. They will reportedly groove to their hit songs from Shershaah. Even their family members will perform to some foot-tapping numbers. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that DJ Ganesh will be playing at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. A source revealed that DJ Ganesh will be playing at the sangeet tonight, and at the after party post the wedding. He has previously played at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding and Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guestlist

Shahid, Mira, Karan, Manish, Shabina Khan, Isha Ambani and others will grace the wedding. Rohit Shetty and Varun Dhawan too are expected to join the celebration. The security of the Ambani family was seen gathering at the Jaisalmer airport a while ago. It will be interesting to see who else from showbiz will arrive for the big fat wedding.

Are you excited to see Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pictures? Comment and let us know. For the latest wedding updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!