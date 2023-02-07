Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Astro-numerologist predicts their future together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to begin their happily ever in the dreamy Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. Ever since their blockbuster movie " Shershaah " was released in 2021, fans have expressed excitement to see the couple together. Yet, they kept their relationship pretty private.

Love is in the air for B-town. Multiple celebs have tried the knot recently. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul becoming one this year to the widely famous union of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt last year, we are going to hear another celebrity's wedding bells ringing soon. Yes, your favorite star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally set to get married in 2023.

After a two-year-long hush-hush relationship, fans will finally see their favorite actors getting hitched. As the professional trajectory of the stars seems bright, we have Expert Astro Numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar share with us what their future love life and career will look like after being married based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerology.

Ardent fans of Kiara Advani know that her birth name is "Alia Advani". She changed her name to enter the Bollywood industry and has given back-to-back films winning the hearts of millions across the globe with her acting and simplicity. According to Numerology, her birth name "Alia" adds to "6" and "Alia Advani" adds to "24" (6). Her stage name "Kiara" adds to "7" and "Kiara Advani" adds to "25" (7).

A self-made man who made his name on his own in the industry, his name "Sidharth" numerologically adds to 25 (7) and his full name "Sidharth Malhotra" adds to 52 (7). According to Numerology, the people with the number 7 are extremely passionate about their careers and consider their work before everything else.

The number 7 is appearing dominant in the lives of both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It suggests their life together will be brimming with romance, chemistry, love, and contentment. The couple shares great compatibility. They understand each other like no other.

The to-be husband and wife are also very efficient in giving each other much-needed space at times when needed. The couple has finally found the yin to their yang. Also, the numbers "3" of "S" and "2" of "K" suggest they will achieve more professionally together as several collaborations on commercials and movies await them. In short, their marriage will be lucky for the couple provided they need to keep their private and personal life low key from the limelight and must not pay much heed to here say.

Waiting for the best news. The couple is likely to welcome a child soon in 2023-2024.