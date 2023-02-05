Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Couple to wear Manish Malhotra outfits for the big day
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly wear Manish Malhotra outfits at the wedding. Earlier the actress was seen arriving at the airport with the designer by her side.
It’s finally happening, the big day that everyone was waiting for - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The wedding preparations have already begun at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, with sangeet and mehendi scheduled for today. The Shershah couple, who have never opened up about their relationship publicly, will tie the knot on 6th Feb in the presence of relatives and close friends. As the couple and their friends and family arrived at Jaisalmer airport, Kiara Advani was spotted with the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra by her side.
The actress chose a white ensemble for the airport look and a pink shawl wrapped around her. She carried a golden fanny pack. The lovely bride-to-be was all smiles and glowing. Manish looked dapper in all black, a chequered jacket on top and black shades.
Bollywood couples' love for Manish Malhotra’s lehenga and sherwanis is no secret. And reports are doing the rounds that Sidharth and Kiara have chosen close friend Manish to design the outfits for their D-day. According to reports, Manish has designed around 150 outfits for the couple and their families. Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth had chosen an off-white sherwani and Kiara a red or ivory lehenga. However, to see their final outfits we have to wait for the wedding day.
Earlier, Manish Malhotra designed wedding outfits for many Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Preity Zinta, and Genelia D’Souza, among many others. All these Bollywood divas looked stunning and we cannot wait to see Kiara add to this list.
