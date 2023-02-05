Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Couple to wear Manish Malhotra outfits for the big day

It’s finally happening, the big day that everyone was waiting for - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The wedding preparations have already begun at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, with sangeet and mehendi scheduled for today. The Shershah couple, who have never opened up about their relationship publicly, will tie the knot on 6th Feb in the presence of relatives and close friends. As the couple and their friends and family arrived at Jaisalmer airport, Kiara Advani was spotted with the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra by her side.

The actress chose a white ensemble for the airport look and a pink shawl wrapped around her. She carried a golden fanny pack. The lovely bride-to-be was all smiles and glowing. Manish looked dapper in all black, a chequered jacket on top and black shades.