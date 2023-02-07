Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: What did Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar perform on during the sangeet?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, are all set to tie the knot today at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple jetted off to their wedding venue on February 4 with their families. The duo was followed by their friends from the industry including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and others. On February 6th, Sidharth and Kiara enjoyed their Sangeet ceremony with friends and family, and it was truly a grand event. The details about their Sangeet have been revealed. Apart from the couple, Shahid and KJo set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. Details about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Sangeet revealed

According to India Today, Kiara's brother Mishaal crooned a special song for her and Sidharth. The groom-to-be also joined him while he performed on stage. Kiara's handsome brother is a rapper, composer and music director by profession. Karan and Shahid took over the stage and performed to Kaala Chasma. Reportedly, Kiara couldn't stop blushing during the ceremony especially when her songs from Shershaah were played. The report also claims that Hari and Sukhmani bands also performed and amped up the musical night. They earlier performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The duo reportedly sang a mix of English and Punjabi songs.

Kiara's family also performed for her at the ceremony. Her family danced to a mix of songs from Gori Nal to Rangisari. Songs like Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg were played at Sangeet. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that DJ Ganesh will play at their sangeet and at the after-party post-wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding Today, the couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. They will make their relationship official finally by dropping dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram. The couple will don Manish Malhotra's outfits for the wedding. Their fans just can't keep calm and are eagerly waiting to see their pictures.

