Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Did the couple's sangeet continue till the wee hours of the morning?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on 5th February.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds are all set to tie the knot on February 7. The duo jetted off to Jaisalmer with their families on February 4th. The couple is yet to confirm their wedding reports but their family members have already expressed excitement about the grand event. The wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on 5th February.
On Sunday, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that DJ Ganesh will be playing at Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet and at the after-party post-wedding. Going by the latest post, it seems like the soon-to-be wedded couple and their guests had a blast till 5 am in the morning at the sangeet ceremony.
Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy sangeet till 5 am?
A while ago, DJ Ganesh, who reached Jaisalmer on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a story. Without revealing anything, he wrote a statement along with the timestamp. His post read, "Day of so many special moments" followed by a red heart emoji. His geolocation read 'Some where on earth'. It looks like DJ Ganesh wrapped up Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet gig around 5 am in the morning today. Have a look:
Meanwhile, DJ Ganesh has played earlier at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding and Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's starry wedding guestlist
On Sunday, several celebs were seen arriving in Jaisalmer to attend the wedding. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Shabina Khan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Isha Ambani and others made a splash at Jaisalmer airport. The paparazzi were seen asking them about Sidhartha and Kiara's wedding but no one reacted to the same. Kiara's BFF Isha made a starry appearance with her husband Anand Piramal at Jaisalmer airport along with their entourage. Kiara and Sidharth's teams have already reached the venue. We can't wait to see the Shershaah couple's dreamy wedding pictures.
