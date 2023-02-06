Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Did the couple's sangeet continue till the wee hours of the morning?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds are all set to tie the knot on February 7. The duo jetted off to Jaisalmer with their families on February 4th. The couple is yet to confirm their wedding reports but their family members have already expressed excitement about the grand event. The wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on 5th February.

On Sunday, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that DJ Ganesh will be playing at Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet and at the after-party post-wedding. Going by the latest post, it seems like the soon-to-be wedded couple and their guests had a blast till 5 am in the morning at the sangeet ceremony.