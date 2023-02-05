Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 'EXCITED to have her as bahu'- actor’s mom on the bride-to-be
As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot, the actor’s mom, Rimma Malhotra said that she is excited to have Kiara Advani as her bahu.
All eyes are set on the most royal Bollywood shaadi of the year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Although the couple has always been hush-hush about their relationship, fans, and Tinseltown kept them under the scanner and knew something was brewing between the Shershah pair. As they kickstart the wedding preparations for the big fat Punjabi wedding set on 6th Feb, family members and friends of the couple have started arriving in Jaisalmer from 4th Feb. The Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer is the romantic wedding venue of the couple.
As the Malhotra family arrived at the airport, paparazzi thronged them and congratulated Sidharth’s mom on her son’s wedding. His mom, Rimma Malhotra thanked them for their wishes. On being asked how she feels about welcoming Kiara Advani to the family, she shared, “Bahut excited hain. Thank you.” Sidharth’s brother, Harshad Malhotra also said the same about the pretty bride-to-be.
Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding outfits
While the internet is flooded with airport looks of the couple, Sidharth in all black, and the lovely Kiara in all white, we cannot wait to see the gorgeous couple in their wedding attire. If reports are to be believed, the celebrity couple is going for a Manish Malhotra-style wedding. And Manish accompanying Kiara at the airport confirms the report. Apparently, the celebrity fashion designer has custom-made around 150 outfits for the bride, groom, and their families.
About the wedding
The wedding preparations have already begun in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer, with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi scheduled for today. Like other Bollywood celebrities, Kiara and Sidharth have also opted for an intimate ceremony. The wedding will be graced by close friends and family members of the couple. The guest list has 100-150 guests, including their industry friends Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ram Charan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan. Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding.
According to reports, the couple plan to host two receptions in the weeks following the wedding; one for their industry friends in Mumbai and the other for Sidharth’s family in Delhi.
