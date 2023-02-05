Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 'EXCITED to have her as bahu'- actor’s mom on the bride-to-be

All eyes are set on the most royal Bollywood shaadi of the year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Although the couple has always been hush-hush about their relationship, fans, and Tinseltown kept them under the scanner and knew something was brewing between the Shershah pair. As they kickstart the wedding preparations for the big fat Punjabi wedding set on 6th Feb, family members and friends of the couple have started arriving in Jaisalmer from 4th Feb. The Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer is the romantic wedding venue of the couple.

As the Malhotra family arrived at the airport, paparazzi thronged them and congratulated Sidharth’s mom on her son’s wedding. His mom, Rimma Malhotra thanked them for their wishes. On being asked how she feels about welcoming Kiara Advani to the family, she shared, “Bahut excited hain. Thank you.” Sidharth’s brother, Harshad Malhotra also said the same about the pretty bride-to-be.