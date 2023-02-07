Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: FIRST PIC from couple’s wedding venue out?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding has left fans super-excited! The Shershaah couple is expected to tie the knot tonight, and the Internet is filled with reports and updates about the highly-anticipated wedding. So far, their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies have taken place, while the wedding ceremony will take place tonight at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It is a private affair, and while the paparazzi have been sharing pictures from outside the venue, no pictures from inside the venue or the festivities have surfaced on social media. However, a picture shared on Kamna Arora’s Instagram story has led fans to believe that it is a picture from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding venue. Kamna Arora’s PIC fuels rumours that she is present at Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding venue

It was rumoured that YSDCWedding Choreography’s Utsav Malhotra and Kamna Arora are choreographing Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding festivities. They also took to their Instagram stories two days ago, to share a picture from the airport, and they wrote, “We’re off again,” sparking rumours that they were headed to Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. Now, another picture shared by Kamna Arora on her Instagram story has fuelled rumours that it is a picture from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding venue in Jaisalmer. The picture shared by Kamna is a mirror selfie of herself and Utsav, and they are seen posing inside a room, while their suitcase is seen in the background. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Feeling grateful.” Check out the picture below.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet ceremony Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet ceremony was a fun event with special performances by the families. According to a report in India Today, Kiara’s family put on a special performance, and they danced to a mix of songs from Gori Nal to Rangisari. Songs played at the sangeet ceremony include Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg.

