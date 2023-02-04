Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Here’s a complete timeline of the Shershaah couple’s relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is just around the corner, and the internet is buzzing with details and speculations about the grand event! The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 6, 2023, and their fans can’t keep calm. As per reports, they will get married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The ceremony will be graced by their close friends and family members. With pieces of information about the big day such as the guest list, wardrobe, menu, and other details coming out, the excitement around the wedding is palpable. There is no better time than now to look back at the journey of the couple and how their love story developed over time. When Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met

While you may have assumed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on Shershaah sets for the first time, the actress once revealed that their paths intertwined for the first time in 2018. On Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara said, “We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”

When Sidharth and Kiara rang in the New Year 2020 in South Africa Post that, rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara dating each other surfaced after they were spotted jetting off to South Africa. They had signed Dharma Production’s Shershaah, and there were rumours that they would ring in the New Year together in December 2019. While neither Sidharth nor Kiara posted pictures together, fans spotted that their individual pictures were from the same location, thus adding fuel to their relationship rumours.

Sidharth Malhotra featured in Kiara Advani’s birthday video In July 2021, Kiara Advani shared a video on Instagram in which her friends and family can be seen celebrating her birthday. Siddharth was also spotted in that video briefly which made the #SidKiara shippers believe that there is something brewing secretly.

Shershaah promotions Kiara and Sidharth shared screen space on the action OTT drama Shershaah. They posted some stunning pictures and reels together while promoting the film, and fans loved the duo together. After the release of the movie in 2021, their on-screen chemistry was adored by the audience who wondered if there might be something going on between the two off-screen as well. The movie was a commercial success and both actors were praised for their performances in the film.

Besides, Sidharth and Kiara were also clicked together by the paparazzi on several occasions. Sidharth and Kiara on Koffee With Karan 7 While the couple had still not publicly announced their relationship, Ananya Pandey, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, had dropped some subtle hints about Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship. While talking about Kiara Advani, Ananya said, “Her raatans are very lambiyaan,” while referring to the Shershaah song in which Kiara appeared alongside Sidharth. Meanwhile, Sidharth was asked about his wedding plans, on Koffee With Karan 7. The actor replied, “It’s all in my head. I am manifesting it today". When Karan asked if he is manifesting his wedding with Kiara Advani, Sid replied, "I am manifesting a brighter future." When asked, "With Kiara Advani," the Shershaah actor said, "If it would be she then it would be great. But I am manifesting it right now. Let's see."

Meanwhile, Kiara admitted that she was ‘more than close friends’ with Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if she is thinking about getting married, she said that she does want to get married, but won't reveal her plans on Koffee With Karan. When Kiara and Sidharth made their relationship Insta-official On Sidharth Malhotra’s 38th birthday in January 2023, Kiara finally posted a picture of her and Sidharth. The picture showed them gazing into each other’s eyes, and in her caption, she wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.”

Work front Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Indian Police Force, the upcoming web series which marks his OTT debut. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series will release on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the action thriller Yodha, which will release in July this year. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second on-screen collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has S Shankar's political thriller, tentatively titled RC 15, which features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role.

