Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Here's what Juhi Chawla ate for breakfast at Suryagarh Palace

In just a few hours, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will become husband and wife. The duo is all set to tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. The baaraat preparations kickstarted a while ago and groovy music is being played ahead of the wedding. Even the security outside the palace is beefed up. Meanwhile, the guests are enjoying the wedding to the fullest. Earlier today, actress Juhi Chawla took to social media and offered a glimpse of her 'desi breakfast' from Suryagarh Palace. Juhi Chawla enjoys 'desi breakfast' at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Juhi took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her breakfast. Along with it, she mentioned details about her scrumptious breakfast. She wrote, "My Desi Breakfast - Not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi...served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and marigold flower...love my Indian tradition." Her geolocation read, 'Jaisalmer, Rajasthan'. Have a look:

Juhi Chawla reacts to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding On Monday evening, Juhi was seen arriving in Jaisalmer with her husband Jai Mehta. She was surrounded by the media as soon as she walked out of the airport. The paparazzi asked her about the wedding. Juhi went on to praise Sidharth and Kiara's beautiful pair. She said, "Main toh shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hu. Badhaai hai unko (Sidharth and Kiara) aur humari blessings hai. Bahut hi sundar jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will share their wedding pictures on Instagram and will finally make their relationship official. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. Since then, they have remained tight-lipped about their romance. Recently, Kiara was seen attending the special screening of Sidharth's film Mission Majnu. The actress couldn't stop blushing as the paparazzi asked her to pose with Sidharth. The video went viral on the Internet as Sidharth and Kiara's camaraderie grabbed everyone's attention.

