Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Inside details of couple’s Sangeet performance revealed

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on January 7 and the excitement of the fans has reached its peak. The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have already reached Jaisalmer where their wedding is going to take place. In fact, both their families and friend from Bollywood have also reached Suryagarh Palace. We recently shared glimpses of the Suryagarh Palace being lit up ahead of the grand wedding. Reportedly the sangeet ceremony of the couple is happening now and we saw videos wherein we can hear loud music at the wedding venue. Well, the latest reports gives away details of the sangeet ceremony and we bet you want to know it all. Scroll down!

According to reports in India Today, Kiara Advani’s family put on a special performance for the gorgeous bride-to-be. It is said that they danced to a mix of songs from Gori Nal to Rangisari. In fact, the function began with English songs before the music shifted to Bollywood numbers. Songs such as Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg were played at the festivities. Indeed, it must be a night to remember and we bet fans cannot wait to see the pictures from the sangeet ceremony.

Details about dishes served at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding

According to reports in IANS, more than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests who have arrived to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Reportedly, the menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi and Gujarati cuisines. It is also said that Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will also be served among the sweets. As we all know that Sidharth belongs to a proper Punjabi family and keeping the taste of his Punjabi relatives in mind, he has taken special care and made arrangements for spicy food for them. There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter. Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus.