Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer; Says 'Bahut hi sundar jodi hai'

After keeping their relationship under wraps, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally tie the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo was seen arriving in Jaisalmer on February 4 with their families. Several celebs like Shahid Kapoor , Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shabina Khan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Isha Ambani have already reached the destination to be a part of Sidharth and Kiara's big day. On Monday evening, actress Juhi Chawla too reached Jaisalmer along with her husband Jai Mehta. The paparazzi stationed outside the airport were seen asking about the wedding.

Soon after Juhi and her husband walked out of the Jaisalmer airport, the media surrounded them and started asking questions. Juhi confirmed that she was going to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. She also called them a 'gorgeous' jodi. Juhi said, "Main toh shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hu. Badhaai hai unko (Sidharth and Kiara) aur humari blessings hai. Bahut hi sundar jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki." Have a look:

Soon after Juhi's video was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. They couldn't stop gushing over the soon-to-be wedded couple. A fan wrote, "Aww." Another fan wrote, "Yaar ab jaldi se shadi ki bhi pics viral kijiye." Sidharth and Kiara's shippers can't wait to see their wedding pictures.

Juhi shares a close bond with Kiara and her family. The actress is Kiara's dad's childhood friend. During her appearance on a show, Kiara once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met… except for Juhi aunty, who is my father’s childhood friend."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet details

On February 5th, Sidharth and Kiara enjoyed their sangeet with friends and family. Pinkvilla exclusively got inside details from the pre-wedding ceremony. A source revealed, "The function kickstarted at around 11 pm and went on till about 4 am, where the guests danced their hearts out. In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage. Everyone was really having a great time at the do. Today is also a busy day for the soon-to-be married couple and the baaraatis with functions lined up in the morning, and a party in the evening."