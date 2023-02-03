Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Kala Chashma to Disco Deewane; Sangeet playlist REVEALED

After dating each other for quite some time, Bollywood's IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the wedding but their fans can't stop gushing over the happy news. Reportedly, they will get married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The ceremony will be graced by their close friends and family members. Ahead of their big day, the couple will enjoy their pre-wedding festivities which will take place on 4th and 5th of February. Now, the details about Sidharth and Kiara 's sangeet ceremony are out and here's everything you need to know.

According to India Today, the most loved couple will be performing on their sangeet night. Even their family members will groove on some hit numbers. A source revealed to the portal that a special performance has been organised by family members for Sidharth and Kiara . The source added, "Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others."

Meanwhile, the couple will officially make their relationship public by sharing their dreamy wedding pictures on social media. It is being said that Sidharth and Kiara will be wearing Manish Malhotra's outfits for their D-day. Recently, the duo was seen exiting Manish's house together. Their joint appearance added extra fuel to the wedding reports. Earlier today, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was seen taking a flight to Rajasthan. It is reported that she will apply henna to Kiara and other family members.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guest list

Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid's big day. Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

Are you excited about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding? Comment below and let us know.