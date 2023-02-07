Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar dazzles in a shimmery outfit; Clicked at Suryagarh Palace

After dating for quite some time, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot today at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple is yet to make an official announcement on social media but the baaraat staff confirmed that they are married now. A while ago, we got a sneak peek into the palace. The newlyweds are busy clicking dreamy pictures post tying the knot with each other. We also got a glimpse of Karan Johar, who played a cupid for Sidharth and Kiara, getting clicked at the Suryagarh Palace. Karan Johar gets clicked post Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

In the pictures, a team of photographers is visible as they try to get a perfect sunset shot. In another picture, Karan Johar is seen sporting a shimmery sherwani and getting clicked by the photographers. It looks like Sidharth and Kiara might share their pictures anytime soon now. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan commented, "KJo spotted." Another fan wrote, "I don't think Sid and Kiara are in these pics, that's KJo in the second pic." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis. Details about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding A while ago, the baaraat staff member revealed that Sidharth wore a white coloured sherwani, while Kiara Advani wore a Pink coloured lehenga. He also revealed that Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor were present throughout the wedding. In fact, KJo flaunted his cool moves as he danced in Sidharth's baaraat. Have a look:

Celebs like Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and others too graced the big fat Indian wedding. Kiara and Isha are BFFs. The new mom Isha arrived with her husband Anand Piramal and their massive entourage. Sidharth and Kiara will make their relationship official by dropping wedding pictures on social media. Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds a happy married life!

