Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple reaches Jaisalmer; Pre-wedding functions to begin
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were photographed at the airport a few moments back, as they were about to jet to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Karan Johar was spotted at the airport too.
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will be attended by their family and close friends, making up a total of 100-150 guests. Now, as per the latest report by ETimes, Salman Khan will also grace the star-studded ceremony to bless and congratulate the couple. Among others, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Isha Ambani are expected to attend the wedding.
While the grand wedding is reportedly on February 6th, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from today itself. Sidharth and Kiara will have their Mehendi and Sangeet functions today, February 5th. All the ceremonies will take place at the grand Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
Sidharth Malhotra's mother has shared her thoughts on her to-be-bahu Kiara Advani. Rimma Malhotra, who was spotted with her son Sid at the Jaisalmer airport yesterday, was asked how about the excitement she felt to welcome Kiara into the family. Responding to the question, she said, "Bahut excited hain."
After Kiara, Sidharth too arrived in Jaisalmer. The actor was dressed in a black hoodie, matching track pants, and white sneakers. He was accompanied by his mother Rimma Malhotra, father Sunil Malhotra, and his brother.
On February 4th, Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer with her designer friend Manish Malhotra. The to-be-bride's glow was unmissable as she donned a white outfit with a fushia pink shawl.