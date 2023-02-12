Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Mira Rajput glistened in Manish Malhotra's dreamy pink saree

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took the Internet by storm recently as they finally made their relationship official on social media. The couple tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their close wedding was attended by their family members and friends from the industry. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and others were seen gracing the wedding in style. On Sunday, Mira took to social media and dropped gorgeous pictures from the wedding. She flaunted her dreamy saree in the pictures. Mira Rajput stuns in Manish Malhotra's pink saree at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

In the pictures, Mira is seen sporting a pink netted saree that featured embellishments. She wore the saree with a strappy blouse. For the accessories, Mira opted for statement jhumkas and a chic clutch. She also opted for minimal makeup. Mira truly looked mesmerising in her outfit. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Jashn-e-bahaara." Have a look:

Earlier, Mira dropped beautiful pictures with Shahid from one of Sidharth and Kiara's pre-wedding festivities. The couple looked nothing less than a dream. She tagged herself and Shahid as 'ladkiwaale'. She further wrote, "Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce their wedding Post tying the knot with each other, the newlyweds took to social media and dropped stunning pictures from their wedding. In the pictures, the couple was seen planting kisses on each other's cheeks. For their caption, they chose to go Shershaah way. Their posts read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other on the sets of their superhit film Shershaah. Since then, they managed to keep their romance under wraps. Meanwhile, today, the couple is all set to host a starry reception for their friends from the industry.

