Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and other celebs keep up with the glamour

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding teaser was nothing less than a visual feast. It looks nothing short of a fairytale. The couple tied the knot in presence of their close friends and family members on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. With glitter and glamour all around, the celebrations now get even bigger as the couple hosts a wedding reception today, February 12 in Mumbai. The first guest to arrive at the wedding reception is Abhishek Bachchan. One can see in the photos, AB opted for the sharp lines in a classic tuxedo teamed with formal shoes. Drishyam star Ajay Devgn too was clicked arriving at the party with wife Kajol. Sidharth and Kiara can be seen hugging and welcoming their guests to celebrate another day of their love and wedding.

Talking about the couple, Kiara Advani wore a satin and velvet gown while Sidharth sports a flattering silhouette. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's wedding reception:

The wedding party with Bollywood celebs has kickstarted with oomph and glitter as the guests have started arriving. Veteran star Anupam Kher is among the few early guests at Sid-Kiara's wedding reception.



Vidya Balan arrives with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Neetu Kapoor sported a floral print traditional suit while Alia Bhatt wore a sequin saree.

Kiara Advani's sister, Ishita looked stunning in a pink fusion saree teamed with an embellished blouse.

Their pre-wedding party followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies was nothing less than a glamorous soiree. Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and a few others from the film industry attended her wedding. After their wedding in Jaisalmer, Sidharth and Kiara flew to Delhi for their first reception. They kept it very minimal in every way.

Talking about their first wedding video, Kiara Advani walks down the aisle in her pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, dancing to the recreated version of their film Shershaah's 'Ranjha'. They exchanged garlands and sealed the deal with their first kiss. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW:

