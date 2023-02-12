Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt makes a glamorous entry with Ayan, Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood's IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo opted for a close wedding with family members and friends from the industry. Post tying the knot and hosting their first reception in Delhi, the duo is hosting their second reception today in Mumbai's St.Regis. A while ago, Sidharth and Kiara were seen making a classy appearance at the venue. Even the celebs have started to arrive to celebrate their union. New mommy Alia Bhatt was seen making a glamorous entry with her BFF and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt attends Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception

In the pictures, Alia, who welcomed her baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, was seen making a starry entry at the reception. The actress was seen sporting a shimmery netted saree with a matching blouse. Alia exuded charm as she posed on the red carpet. She decided to keep her accessories minimal as she wore diamond studs. On the other hand, Ayan was seen sporting an all-black suit. Neetu Kapoor too looked stunning in a green ethnic suit. The veteran actress posed with her bahu on the red carpet. It looks like Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and hence he gave it a miss! Have a look:

Alia Bhatt wishes Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding On February 7th, Sidharth and Kiara finally made their relationship official by sharing their wedding pictures. Soon after they shared the pictures, celebs and their fans were seen showering love on them. Amongst everyone, Alia too took to her Instagram story and wished the newlyweds. Her special post grabbed everyone's attention since she shares a history with Sidharth. She wrote, "Congratulations you two" followed by a red heart emoji. Later, the couple was seen thanking her.

Work front Alia will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This year, she will be making her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

