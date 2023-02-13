Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others dazzle

After tying the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their second reception in Mumbai today. The couple made a dreamy appearance at Mumbai's St.Regis. Kiara looked glamorous in a black and white gown while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit. Since they tied the knot in a close ceremony, the couple has hosted a reception for their friends from the industry. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and others arrived in style. A while ago, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon and others were seen gracing the reception in style. Celebs arrive for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception

In the pictures, Ranveer is seen sporting an embroidered bandgala jacket with black pants. The actor flaunted his million-dollar smile as he posed for the paparazzi. Varun Dhawan too arrived with his gorgeous wife Natasha Dalal. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, who are currently enjoying the success of Ved, were also seen painting the red carpet red with their love. Vicky Kaushal arrived sans his wife Katrina Kaif. Other celebs like Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey dazzled on the red carpet. Have a look:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was seen making an oh-so-glam appearance along with Ayan Mukerji and Neetu Kapoor. The new mommy glistened in a shimmery netted saree. She completed her look with tiny diamond studs and ditched heavy accessories. Alia was also seen sharing a warm hug with her mother-in-law. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah. Since then, the couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps. Despite several relationship rumours, they remained tight-lipped about their romance. Ever since they announced their wedding, their fans haven't stopped gushing over them.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make a classy first appearance at their Mumbai reception