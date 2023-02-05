Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Security beefed up at Jaisalmer airport before Ambani family's arrival

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, are all set to take their relationship to next level. On February 6, Bollywood's IT couple will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their close friends from the industry and family members will mark their presence at the grand wedding. Ahead of their big day, Sidharth and Kiara were seen arriving at the Palace on February 4. Today, celebs like Shahid Kapoor , Mira Rajput and Karan Johar were seen jetting off to Jaisalmer to grace the wedding. A while ago, the security of the Ambani family was seen gathering at the Jaisalmer airport ahead of their arrival.

Kiara and Isha Ambani are BFFs! Several reports suggested that Isha might also attend Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. A while ago, the security of the Ambani family was seen gathering at the Jaisalmer airport. Looks like the entire Ambani family is all set to be a part of Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The cars were seen getting arranged ahead of the family's arrival. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Sidharth kiara lucky peeps." Another fan commented, "Yaa it can be bcoz Isha Ambani and kiara advani are childhood friends."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding details

On February 6, Sidharth and Kiara will get married to each other. Ahead of the wedding, the couple and their guests will enjoy the pre-wedding festivities. During their sangeet ceremony, the love birds will perform to their hit songs from Shershaah. Speaking of their wedding, they are expected to wear Manish Malhotra's ensemble. Their fans can't wait to see them in their wedding outfits.