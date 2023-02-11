Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shahid Kapoor’s bling, Mira Rajput’s swag raise the temperature

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have stolen all the limelight ever since their first wedding pictures dropped on social media. The couple got hitched for life on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. These lovebirds make one of the most gorgeous couples and their wedding pictures are proof of it. After dating for a long time they got hitched for life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace and their wedding video looks straight out of a fairytale. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were one of the guests at the wedding and today the actor dropped a couple of pictures from the wedding. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput dropped pictures from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures on social media from Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace where he was attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. In the pictures, we can see Shahid looking dapper in a shiny black coat that he paired with black pants and black pointed shoes. He posed stylishly with his wife Mira Rajput who looked gorgeous in a mint green sharara set. Her sharara set had beautiful patterns at the bottom and the top. She completed her attire with a netted shrug. We have to admit that this couple indeed makes for one of the best looking jodi’s of Bollywood. Check out Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s pictures:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding video Kiara and Sidharth recently shared a beautiful video of their wedding, which took place on February 7 in Suryagarh. The video opens with Kiara walking under phoolon ki chadar. The actress is seen dancing to the song Ranjha from their movie Shershaah, as she makes her way to Sidharth. Sidharth and Kiara are seen exchanging varmalas, after which they kiss each other. The joy on Kiara and Sidharth's faces is unmissable!

