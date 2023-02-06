Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: The students have found their 'Ishq Wala Love' & we're more than happy
Let's have a look at the real-life love stories of 'Students' Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, who made their acting debuts together.
Sidharth Malhotra, the popular Bollywood star is finally set to tie the knot with his lady love, actress Kiara Advani. The current IT couple of Hindi cinema will enter wedlock on February 7, Tuesday in a private ceremony which will be held in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities have already begun, and their fans and netizens are eagerly awaiting the pictures. The couple has reportedly opted for a no-phone policy for their wedding.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story
For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra met Kiara Advani for the first time at the wrap party of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The couple instantly hit it off and started talking. Later, they were cast together in the much-loved autobiographical war drama Shershaah, which featured the duo as the real-life Captain Vikram Batra and his lady love Dimple Cheema, respectively. Even though it was later speculated that the couple broke up due to unknown reasons, they got back together in no time and their relationship grew stronger.
Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with the 2012-released film Student Of The Year, which is helmed by Karan Johar. Along with the actor, the project also introduced two major movie stars of contemporary Bollywood - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Interestingly, it was Varun who found love first and entered wedlock, among the three students. He was followed by Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot last year. Now with Sidharth Malhotra entering the list, all three students have found their real-life 'Ishq wala love'
Now, let's have a look at the love stories of other two students, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot before Sidharth Malhotra...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
The talented actress, who made her acting debut along with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan as the leading lady of Student Of The Year, fell in love with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor during the making of their blockbuster film. Alia Bhatt, who had a major crush on Ranbir from her teenage days, tied the knot with the popular star in a private ceremony that was held in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl Raha in November, last year.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Among the three lead stars who were introduced by Karan Johar in his 2012-released film Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan was the first one to tie the knot. The young crowd puller Bollywood entered wedlock with his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal at a private ceremony which was held in Ali Baug, Maharashtra, in 2012. For the unversed, Varun fell in love with Natasha when both of them were in school, and the couple has been in a relationship for over a decade.
