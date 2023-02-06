Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: UNSEEN VIDEO of the actress at Jaisalmer airport goes VIRAL- Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot soon, and fans cannot keep calm! The Shershaah couple will get married at the Suryagadh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and two days ago, Kiara was seen jetting off to Jaisalmer along with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Later in the evening, Sidharth and his family members were also spotted arriving at Jaisalmer airport. Pictures of Kiara and Manish Malhotra clicked at Jaisalmer airport were shared by the paparazzi, and Kiara was seen wearing a white outfit with a pink stole draped over it. Now, an unseen video of Kiara and Manish chatting with each other at Jaisalmer airport is going viral on social media.

The video that is going viral on social media, shows Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra after they landed in Jaisalmer and de-boarded the plane. Kiara is seen chatting with Manish Malhotra as they make their way to the arrival gates of the airport. Manish Malhotra carried a bag in his hand, while Kiara is seen adjusting her pink scarf before heading to the gates. The video has been shared by Kiara and Sidharth’s fan pages on Instagram, and it has gone viral! Take a look at the video below.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities

Pinkvilla exclusively shared the details of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s three-day wedding festivities. A source close to the development informed us that the sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, while mehendi and haldi functions will take place on February 6. This will be followed by a party in the evening. “The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” informed the source.

Yesterday, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and others were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport as they arrived to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.