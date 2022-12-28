Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's dance to Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill's date night: 10 VIRAL videos of 2022

The year 2022 has almost come to an end. After leading a slow life due to the pandemic, people and also our Bollywood celebs bounced back and made sure to entertain on the big screen. There were celebs like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who made headlines for their successful film together and their low-key wedding while there were others celebs like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who painted the town red with their alleged romance. Recently, netizens saw Shah Rukh Khan attend Salman Khan's 57th birthday which totally broke the Internet. As we bid goodbye to 2022 and gear up to welcome the New Year, here's taking a look at the top 10 videos of the year that stormed the Internet and became the talk of the town. Jaya Bachchan’s reaction to the paparazzi

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has been in showbiz for so long. Her relationship with the paparazzi is bittersweet. She is often seen shouting at the media for clicking her pictures without her permission. Even during events, she gets irritated when the photographers keep flashing and taking pictures. Recently, she was seen attending an event with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is an entrepreneur. While they were on their way to the event, the veteran actress was seen asking the paparazzi, "Aap log koun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain?" When they tried to explain to her, she couldn't understand. Her epic reaction caught everyone's attention on the Internet. Even Navya was seen laughing at Nani's clueless reaction.

Shah Rukh khan and Salman Khan recreate Karan Arjun moment On December 27, Salman turned a year younger in style. He is aging like fine wine and his pictures are proof. A star-studded party was hosted for the birthday boy and Shah Rukh Khan too made a starry appearance. After the party, Salman was seen dropping SRK near his car. The duo kissed as well as hugged each other. The sweet moment stole everyone's heart on social media. This was the first time that Shah Rukh posed for the media. Lately, he avoided the media after his son Aryan Khan's controversy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dancing at Karan Johar's party Karan Johar's 50th birthday was all things bling. Who's who of Bollywood was present at his grand and lavish birthday bash. Amongst everyone, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced Karan's special day together. The reports are rife that they are all set to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot anytime soon. Coming back to KJo's party, the duo set the Internet on fire after their dancing video went viral. Their fans were over the moon to see them grooving together. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan's song Jumma Chumma De De was playing while they were enjoying a close dance.

Aryan Khan avoids childhood friend Ananya Panday Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his mark in Bollywood with his upcoming OTT venture, is one of the most followed star kids. Every time he steps out in the city, the paparazzi surround him to get his pictures. Recently, during an event, he was seen making his way to the venue. However, he royally ignored Ananya Panday, who was standing in front of him. In no time, the video went viral on social media. This happened after Ananya admitted that she had a crush on Aryan but nothing happened between them on Karan's chat show, Koffee with Karan 7.

Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah King Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Pathaan in January 2023, was recently seen performing Umrah in Mecca. In the viral videos, he was seen sporting white attire and a mask too. Despite keeping it low-key, his pictures and videos were shared on social media by his eagle-eyed fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoying FIFA World Cup 2022 Recently, Deepika Padukone created history as she unveiled the trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Her fans went crazy after she launched the trophy in a jam-packed stadium during the finale match. Her husband Ranveer Singh, who is a huge Lionel Messi fan, was cheering out loud for his ladylove. After unveiling the trophy, the actress joined Ranveer to enjoy the match between France and Argentina. Their excitement levels were just like any of us. Fans shared their videos from the stadium which took over the Internet.

Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan’s Eid moments Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Salman Khan's reality game show, Bigg Boss 13. Since then, the actress has been enjoying her successful career in showbiz. In May this year, she was seen attending Salman's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party. While leaving the party, Salman was seen dropping her off near the car. She gave him a tight hug and a kiss on his neck. She also held his hand and told him, "Chhod ke aao mujhe." The video instantly grabbed everyone's attention and became a point of discussion for the netizens.

Sara Ali khan and Shubman Gill alleged date night After her breakup with Kartik Aaryan, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan is dating ace cricketer Shubman Gill. The duo was clicked together while enjoying a dinner date. After they were spotted together, the relationship rumours began. A video went viral on social media which was shared by TikToker Uzma Merchant. The video featured the duo at Bastian, Mumbai, placing an order. It was all over the Internet as it spread like a wildfire.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first appearance as newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the duo finally decided to tie the knot this year in April. Their fans were extremely excited to see them as husband and wife. But they opted for a low-key wedding at home with close friends and family members in attendance. After keeping it a secret, Neetu Kapoor finally confirmed the news a day prior to the wedding. The Internet crashed after Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as newlyweds. The couple looked dreamy in their white and golden outfits.

Hrithik Roshan gets clicked with a mystery woman Hrithik Roshan broke a lot of hearts this year after he went into a relationship with Saba Azad. Initially, before making it official, Hrithik chose to keep Saba's identity under wraps. The first video that was shared on social media featured Hrithik enjoying a dinner date with a 'mystery woman'. No one could recognise Saba, thanks to the masks. The duo was seen exiting a restaurant hand-in-hand.

