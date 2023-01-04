Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Jaisalmer wedding: Guest list, haldi, sangeet, and other interesting updates

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to Dubai a few days ago to celebrate New Year with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Rani Mukerji. Pictures from their New Year celebration went absolutely viral on social media. Now, Kiara and Sidharth have returned, and they were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on January 3. While neither Kiara nor Sidharth have openly confirmed their relationship, the two have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. Reports of their upcoming wedding in February have also taken social media by storm! Now, we came across some more exciting updates about Sidharth and Kiara's highly-anticipated wedding. Scroll down to find out. Sidharth Kiara to host a reception in Mumbai after their wedding in Jaisalmer

According to a report in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will be a grand Punjabi wedding, complete with band-bajaa and elaborate ceremonies. A source informed the publication that the wedding ceremonies will take place over two days, while a grand reception will be hosted by the couple in Mumbai for their industry friends after the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. Prep for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s sangeet and haldi Looks like preps have already begun in full swing for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s upcoming wedding in February. According to India Today, the couple will have haldi and sangeet on the same day, and the pheras on the next day. A source informed that the couple’s friends and family members have already begun shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. And guess what? Looks like Kiara and Sidharth also have a sangeet playlist ready! The insider told India Today, “Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist.” We are already excited!

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani’s wedding guest list According to India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding guest list includes their immediate family and some friends from the industry such as filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi etc. Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani’s wedding dates As per a report in ETimes, Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in the first week of February. While the pre-wedding functions such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 4 and 5, they will have a royal wedding ceremony on February 6. The venue has also been finalized, and the wedding will reportedly take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, amidst high security at the venue. A group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities commence.

Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra return from Dubai Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they returned after celebrating New Year together in Dubai. Kiara and Sidharth were both seen in a casual look. The actress opted for a pink top, with loose white pants, golden shoes, and had her hair tied back in a bun. Sidharth walked next to her and wore a black t-shirt, white jacket, and black track pants. Check out the video below.

Two weeks ago, amid speculations about their wedding, Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. While they weren’t spotted together, videos of them exiting the fashion designer’s house one after the other further fuelled speculations about their wedding. Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan 7 When talking about her marriage plans on Koffee With Karan 7, Kiara said, “I have always believed in the institution of marriage because I have seen a beautiful marriage at home. So it is definitely something I do see in my life, but I'm not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today. And of course, you all will be invited.” In another episode, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked about his future plans, to which Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future.” When KJo asked, “With Kiara,” Sidharth replied, “If it was her, it would be great.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, will next be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, and RC15, with Ram Charan.

