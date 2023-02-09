Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception to have a special guest from Batra family; Details inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on cloud 9 currently as the lovebirds have finally gotten a happy ending to their love story. The Shershaah couple tied the knot and united for life on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding pictures have already received so much love and have broken the internet and how! Well, after a grand wedding, the couple will soon host two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. There were reports that the couple had invited Captain Vikram Batra’s family to be a part of their celebrations and now the latest buzz is that Vikram Batra’s brother is all set to attend the Mumbai reception. Captain Vikram Batra’s brother to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception

According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother. For the unversed, Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra’s role in Shershaah. As per the reports, the couple’s Mumbai reception is happening in St Regis Hotel on February 12. It is said that Vishal is quite busy with his schedule hence he was in two minds whether to attend the function or not but his wife convinced him that they should.