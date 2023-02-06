Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's old dance video goes VIRAL amid their sangeet; Fans 'can't wait for wedding'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love with each other while filming for Shershaah. They kept their relationship under wraps. After remaining tight-lipped about their romance, the love birds are now finally set to tie the knot on February 7. Sidharth and Kiara will get married at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple arrived in Jaisalmer on February 4 along with their families. Several celebs have also reached the venue to be a part of their big day. On February 5th, the couple enjoyed their sangeet ceremony and DJ Ganesh set the event on fire with his rocking playlist. Now, amid their sangeet, an old video of Sidharth and Kiara has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Kiara is seen sporting a shimmery lehenga while Sidharth looks handsome in a black suit. The soon-to-be wedded couple is seen grooving to peppy tunes at a friend's wedding. Sidharth can't take his eyes off her while she flaunts her moves. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, Sidharth and Kiara's fans couldn't stop gushing over them. A fan commented, "She made sure he saw her." Another fan wrote, "Can't keep calm to see our #SidKiara as husband and wife."

Details about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet

Pinkvilla informed that DJ Ganesh will play at the couple's sangeet. Now we have interesting and exclusive details from the ceremony that took place on Sunday. A source told Pinkvilla, "The function kickstarted at around 11 pm and went on till about 4 am, where the guests danced their hearts out. In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage. Everyone was really having a great time at the do. Today is also a busy day for the soon-to-be married couple and the baaraatis with functions lined up in the morning, and a party in the evening."