Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's selfie with Karisma; Salman Khan looks cool in inside PICS from Eid bash

Eid 2022 certainly turned out to be quite a star-studded one in Bollywood as Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and hubby Aayush Sharma turned hosts for the evening. It was a star-studded celebration of Eid after 2 years as names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and many more graced the party. Now, inside photos and videos from the bash are going viral and well, fans are loving the photos.

Manish Malhotra took to social media to share inside photos with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others. The selfie featuring rumoured lovebirds Sidharth and Kiara with Karisma certainly has grabbed all the attention amid the rumours of their breakup. Not just this, photos of Salman Khan posing with sister Alvira and other ladies like Sophie Choudry, Deanne Panday, Kiara and others also has hit the internet. Manish also shared selfies with Karan and Karisma and also with Gen-Z Starkid Shanaya Kapoor. A video of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-stars Tabu and Kiara also was shared by the latter. In it, the two could be seen smiling and posing together.

Karisma Kapoor also had put out photos last evening in which she reunited with Salman in heartwarming photos. In the pictures, Karisma was seen hugging the 'OG' and well, the cute moment has won hearts of netizens.

Have a look at Inside photos and videos from the Eid party:

Meanwhile, before arriving at the bash, Salman Khan also came out on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment to address and greet all his fans who had gathered outside his house to wish him in Eid. The superstar left everyone elated when he waved to them from his house balcony. This event took place after 2 years.

