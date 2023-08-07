Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's UNSEEN pic from latter's birthday vacation goes viral; fans react

Popular Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot earlier this year, have since been enjoying marital bliss. The duo was reportedly vacationing in Italy last week to celebrate Kiara's 31st birthday. They have now returned to Mumbai but a new unseen picture from their vacation has surfaced on the internet.

Unseen picture from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s foreign vacation goes viral

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara had flown off to celebrate the latter’s birthday at a foreign location. According to reports, they were holidaying in Italy. An unseen picture of the couple, seemingly clicked by a fan, has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, Sid looks handsome wearing a printed beach shirt and carrying dark sunglasses. Kiara wore a blue dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with golden earrings. The couple is seen posing happily for the selfie standing in what seems like a busy market street.

Fans immediately flocked the comments section and showered their love on the couple. They called them “beautiful” and “cuties”, while one person said, “They look so good.” Have a look:

Earlier, a video of them interacting with fans during their vacation had also gone viral on social media. Sid and Kiara were seen pulling their large luggage bags and getting inside a vehicle. In another picture posted by Kiara on her Instagram stories, the actress looked lovely in an orange bikini and orange-tinted transparent headgear.

On her birthday, Kiara had surprised everyone by sharing a video in which the two actors could be seen jumping off into the ocean from a yacht in the backdrop of a picturesque location. Kiara was wearing a monochrome monokini, whereas Sidharth was seen in red swimming shorts. Along with post, the Shershaah actress wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Sidharth gearing up for the release of his action film Yodha which will release in December and also clash with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas at the box office. He will soon also make his OTT debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series Indian Police Force.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, for which she received immense critical acclaim. She will next star in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is reportedly also joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe with War 2 that has Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead.

