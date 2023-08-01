Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's UNSEEN video from vacay goes viral; Actress stuns in new sun-kissed photo

Kiara Advani, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, is currently chilling and thrilling with her loving husband, Sidharth Malhotra, somewhere in a dreamy foreign land. While love and wishes poured in for Kiara from all quarters for her birthday, the birthday girl took her fans and followers by immense surprise when she posted an exciting video of her making a splash into the blue waters with her actor-husband, Sidharth.

The JugJugg Jeeyo star who rules millions of hearts with her unmatched beauty and magnetic charm, Kiara left her fans and social media followers stunned when she gave a glimpse of her adventurous birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the video shared by Kiara, the Shershaah stars can be seen jumping off into a deep-blue ocean from a yacht in the backdrop of a picturesque location. In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a monochrome Norma Kamali monokini, whereas Sidharth can be seen wearing red swimming shorts. “Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love”, wrote Kiara as she captioned her super fun birthday post.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s unseen vacation video

While the video of lovebirds, Sid and Kiara, is making rounds on the Internet and making netizens smile and crush over them for all the right reasons, we have come across an unseen video of the couple from their romantic escapade, which is all things cute and sweet.

In the new and unseen video, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen walking together white carrying their luggage bags. Looking their casual best, in the video, Sidharth can be seen wearing a cool yellow shirt with dark green cargo shorts. Kiara, can be seen slaying in a comfy bright white backless dress.

At the beginning of the video, Sidharth can be seen interacting with a woman, presumably a fan. He even winks at her and waves back with a goodbye as she leaves. As the video moves forward, we see Sid and Kiara together, pulling their luggage bags and walking towards a vehicle. In the end, Kiara can be seen getting inside the vehicle with her luggage, followed by Sidharth.

Fans react to Sidharth and Kiara’s new video

Reacting to Sid and Kiara’s latest vacation video, a fan said, “So cute they just look like a normal simply couple! Love it.. don’t need extra treatment or anything that’s goals.” “Kiara is such a beauty.You can tell just from her back and side view”, commented one of Kiara’s ardent fans. “Sidkii”, commented another fan with a red heart emoji.

Kiara Advani’s ‘Lovely Day’

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani treated her fans with a delightful picture of her as she took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of her donning a orange bikini and a cool orange-tinted transparent headgear. Along side her story, Kiara wrote, "Such a lovely day!". Take a look at her picture...

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth Malhotra who was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Pushpa star, Rashmika Mandanna, will next be seen in Yodha, in which he will play a soldier again. He will soon make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's highly-awaited web-series, Indian Police Force. Whereas, Kiara Advani who was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan has Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in her kitty.

