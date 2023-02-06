Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding menu to have 100 dishes, 500 waiters, 50 stalls and more; All details

We are just a day away from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s big day. The reel-life couple is finally going to become a real-life couple and the celebrations have already begun in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace . The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be arrived at the venue on February 5 th and since then they have been busy with their pre-wedding festivities. Pictures and videos from the wedding venue have been floating on the internet and we bet fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of the bride and the groom. But we have got our hands on some information regarding the dishes that will be served to the guests at the wedding.

According to reports in IANS, more than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests who have arrived to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Reportedly, the menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi and Gujarati cuisines. It is also said that Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will also be served among the sweets. As we all know that Sidharth belongs to a proper Punjabi family and keeping the taste of his Punjabi relatives in mind, he has taken special care and made arrangements for spicy food for them. There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter. Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus.

Suryagarh Palace lit up for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding

In the pictures that are coming in straight from Jaisalmer, we get a glimpse of the Suryagarh Palace. This is the same place where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremonies will be taking place. From flower rangoli’s to Rajasthani fold dancers performing at the entrance, we saw videos of a lot of attractions from the venue and today the pictures of the entire palace lit up will make you want to be present there right now! The entire Palace is lit up in Pinkish colour lights and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the pictures.