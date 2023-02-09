Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures becomes most liked on Instagram, beats THIS A-lister couple

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stole all the limelight with their wedding pictures. The Shershaah couple tied the knot on February 7, at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Ever since they dropped their wedding pictures, it has created a storm. From Kiara’s minimalistic makeup and new-age bridal look to Sidharth’s love-filled eyes, everything has been winning the hearts of the fans. Every time we get the news of a celebrity couple's wedding, fans just wait with bated breaths to see their wedding pictures and let it create magic. And it looks like Sid and Kiara’s wedding pictures have done the magic as it has become the most-liked wedding pictures on Instagram. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures becomes most like on Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021. Their wedding pictures came as a breath of fresh air for their fans and in no time it broke the internet. Going by the numbers, their wedding pictures received 7.2M likes. Next in line to get married was yet another big Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. These two had a simple wedding in their Mumbai home and their wedding pictures received 13.1M likes. But surpassing all the numbers, the recent couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures have received 13.4M likes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite media as well.

