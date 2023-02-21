Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding version of Ranjha officially released on YouTube; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the latest Bollywood couples to get married. These two recently got hitched on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and the couple looked stunning in their wedding attires. Netizens are still gushing over their marriage pictures. Well, the Shershaah couple released their wedding video recently and indeed it was one of the best videos we all have seen in a long time. In the video, we saw Kiara walking down the aisle to the popular song from Shershaah, Ranjha. But the lyrics of the song were rewritten for the couple to fit the situation. That song became so popular that today it is officially released on YouTube. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding video song released

Sony Music India, officially released the new version of Ranjha on their YouTube channel. This version is called Sid x Kiara version. Be it the lyrics of the song or the beats, everything hits differently and every time you hear the song it will only take you back to their wedding video. The song has become so popular that only in 2 hours it has received more than 15 thousand views and 2.4K likes. Fans have instantly taken to the comments section and cannot stop gushing over the song and the lyrics. Check out the song:

Kiara Advani wanted her bridal entry song to be Ranjha The Wedding Filmer had taken to their Instagram handle to share the wedding video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and also shared an interesting story behind Kiara wanting to walk on Ranjha from Shershaah. Sharing this video, The Wedding Filmer wrote, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

