Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding video to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s YJHD reunion: 10 viral moments of 2023

In today's era of social media, viral videos have become a significant phenomenon, with celebrities taking the spotlight. In the ever-changing landscape of social platforms, Bollywood stars have skillfully crafted compelling stories that went beyond screens and connected with millions.

As we say goodbye to 2023, let's explore the collection of viral moments that not only amazed fans but also transformed these celebrities into online sensations.

A quick look at the top 10 viral moments of 2023

1. Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed

Vicky Kaushal dazzled audiences with his lively Punjabi dance, perfectly syncing with the rhythm of the song Obsessed. His easygoing charm and contagious excitement quickly spread on social media, making his dance video a viral hit celebrated by many.

2. Deepika Padukone’s 'Just looking like a Wow’ trend

Deepika Padukone, a social media sensation, impressed everyone by participating in the 'Just looking like a Wow' trend. Her playful and versatile approach garnered praise, creating a buzz of admiration on the internet for her charismatic presence.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana jumps on 'Moye Moye' trend

Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a lively performance of the song Bari Barsi. In a captivating twist, he seamlessly transitioned to singing Moye Moye. Fans were enamored by his unique approach to the viral trend and his contagious energy.

4. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surprised fans by sharing a short video capturing some magical and cinematic moments from their wedding day. Adorned in a stunning pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Kiara looked absolutely enchanting. The video also offered a glimpse of Sidharth's emotional reaction upon seeing his bride. Notably, the couple used the re-written version of the song "Ranjha" from Shershaah for their wedding.

5. Hrithik Roshan travelling in metro

In a pleasant deviation from the usual routine, Hrithik Roshan made a memorable appearance on the Mumbai Metro, demonstrating that even Bollywood stars appreciate the simplicity of public transportation. Sharing candid moments and interacting with fellow passengers, Roshan's Metro adventure revealed a down-to-earth charm that was well-received by fans globally.

6. When Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti Marie's face for the first time

It was a significant day for the Jonas Brothers; Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas officially received their star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame. Naturally, their wives were in attendance to support them. Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner cheered for their respective husbands, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas.

Adding to the charm of the event was the adorable Malti Marie, the youngest member of the Jonas family and the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra unveiled Malti Marie's face for the first time, delighting the internet and introducing them to the adorable little one.

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani this year, the cast had a reunion, as shared by Ayan Mukerji. The pictures capture the joy and excitement of the gathering, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.

Fans were delighted to see the actors together again after a long time, and the images quickly became a hit on social media.

8. Salman Khan hugs Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

During Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration, a heartening scene unfolded when Salman Khan warmly hugged Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. In a video from the event doing rounds on social media, Big B and Abhishek, along with the birthday celebrant Pandit, stood on stage while Sonu Nigam performed.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala later joined them on stage for a friendly interaction, creating a touching moment. Netizens were totally delighted by the camaraderie.

9. Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, and Ahana Deol pose together

At the Gadar 2 screening, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a rare public appearance alongside their sisters Esha and Ahana, daughters of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha and Ahana, who share a warm bond with their half-brothers, attended the screening with their family. After the event, the siblings posed together for photographs.

10. Deepika Padukone grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘What Jhumka’ song

Ranveer Singh shared a sweet video on Instagram after watching his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The viral clip features Deepika dancing to the song 'What Jhumka,' and then Ranveer imitates Rocky Randhawa's style, making Deepika laugh, and she appreciates his unique charm.

