Sidharth Malhotra kisses Kiara Advani in FIRST PICS from wedding: Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot in the dreamy Jaisalmer this evening. The ceremony took place with the couple's close friends and families in attendance at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Since the wedding had a strict 'no-phones' policy in place, fans had to wait for the official photos from the ceremony to be released, and well, the wait is finally over! Sidharth and Kiara have shared some stunning pictures from their wedding, and they are totally dreamlike.

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her big day. Indeed she made for one stunning bride. Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand looked nothing less than an Indian prince. They looked like one gorgeous couple, and as expected, the bride and groom's pictures are equally mesmerizing too. Kiara opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sid looked handsome in an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery on it. In the first pictures we can see both Sid and Kiara sitting opposite each other with folded hands and a big smile on their faces. In the next picture we can see them smiling brightly while they seem to be seated on the mandap and the third one is the cutest where Sidharth plants a kiss on his wife's cheeks. Sharing these pictures, Kiara wrote, " Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures: