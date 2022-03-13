Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon pose at awards show; Taapsee Pannu stuns in red, Rekha looks timeless; PICS

This Sunday night, the who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood have arrived at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu were papped as they arrived at the red-carpet event. Joining the millennial stars at the awards show was the gorgeous Rekha, who looked timeless as ever in her golden saree.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, and Rekha’s pictures below: