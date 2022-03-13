Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon pose at awards show; Taapsee Pannu stuns in red, Rekha looks timeless; PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Mar 13, 2022 11:27 PM IST  |  985
   
This Sunday night, the who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood have arrived at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, and Taapsee Pannu were papped as they arrived at the red-carpet event. Joining the millennial stars at the awards show was the gorgeous Rekha, who looked timeless as ever in her golden saree. 

Check out Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, and Rekha’s pictures below: 

rekha papped at awards show first image

rekha papped at awards show second image

rekha papped at awards show third image

kriti sanon papped at awards show first image

kriti sanon and sidharth malhotra papped at awards show first image

kriti sanon, sidharth malhotra papped at awards show second image

kriti sanon, sidharth malhotra papped at awards show third image

kriti sanon papped at awards show second image

sidharth malhotra papped at awards show first image

tappsee pannu papped at awards show first image

tappsee pannu papped at awards show second image

