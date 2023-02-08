Sidharth Malhotra lands in Delhi with his Dulhania Kiara Advani; Newlyweds twin in Red traditional attire

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani surely made heads turn with their wedding pictures last night. After getting hitched for life the couple is headed to Mission Majnu star’s Delhi residence. All eyes were on the newlyweds as they made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport and now fans are waiting with bated breaths to see them arrive in Delhi. Finally, Sidharth is home with his Dulhania Kiara and their happiness knows no bounds and these pictures from the airport is proof. The couple looked breathtakingly gorgeous in red traditional outfits and indeed looked like a perfect newly wedded couple. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive in Delhi

In the pictures we can see that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opted for an attire change for their appearance at Delhi airport. The couple who left from Jaisalmer in western outfits, landed in Delhi in proper red ethnic outfits. Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta that he paired over white pyjama and layered it with a nicely embroidered shawl around his neck. Kiara on the other hand looked pretty in a red salwar kameez with red netted dupatta. She left her hair open, flaunted her sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda and completed her look with golden shiny heels. Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s appearance at Jaisalmer airport In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara looked absolutely stunning. Kiara and Sidharth twinned in black. The actress was also seen donning her pink chooda along with the casual outfit. Their first appearance as a married couple has left their fans mighty impressed. They can't stop gushing over them. It was earlier reported that Sidharth and Kiara will head to Delhi first for the grah pravesh pooja. Later, they will host a reception for family and friends in the capital.

