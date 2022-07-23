Sidharth Malhotra lauds Ajay Devgn for winning 3rd National Award: Cheers to more powerful performances

Ajay Devgn is on cloud nine as he received his third National Award at the 68th National Film Awards on July 22. He won the award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Previously, Ajay has bagged the Best Actor National Film Award twice for his films Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior happens to be Ajay's 100th film in his career spanning 30 years. The film managed to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of 2020. Not just this, it won the hearts of the audience as Ajay was loved as Tanaji Malusare.

Several congratulatory wishes poured in for Ajay Devgn and to join the bandwagon, Sidharth Malhotra too lauded Devgn for his remarkable achievement. He took to the stories section of Instagram and wrote, "congratulations on your 3rd National Award, Ajay Devgn sir. Cheers to more powerful performances". To note, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, was released on January 10, 2020, and also had Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment and Best Costume Design as well.

Check Sidharth's post here:

Expressing his reaction to his 3rd National Film Award, Ajay Devgn said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

